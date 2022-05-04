ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

We're Open: Milwaukee's new Jamaican restaurant 'Pepperpot'

By Rod Burks
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
On Martin Luther King Drive, you're gonna find Milwaukee's newest Jamaican restaurant, Pepperpot.

Owner Dwight Jackson wants you to feel like you're in Jamaica when you step inside. He started out selling dinners in his home kitchen.

"I realized that I can sell some food before I go to work and I started selling dinners," Mr. Jackson Beams said. "I would make jerk chicken, brown stew chicken and curry chicken just on Friday. I would make more money for those four hours before I go to work than I made for a week."

Dwight sold dinners from his home for eight years until the city shut him down.

"I can say this legally now, at the time it was illegal for me to do it out of my house," Dwight said. "In fact, the city said we would have to work out of a commercial kitchen."

That inspired Dwight to open up Pepperpot.

"The demand is high," Dwight beams. "I have to say, it's always about our egg rolls. The Jerk Chicken the Oxtails are basically our one and one."

Dwight spent the first 21 years of his life in St. Catherine, Jamaica.

" To see my growth from where I came from is a blessing," Dwight explains. "I keep saying and praising the people in Milwaukee. They are the ones that made this happen."

Greater Milwaukee Today

Bullwinkles reopens at new location

TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — Terry and Sally Joiner had been visiting Bullwinkles Sports Bar and Grill since it opened in 2011. So when it closed temporarily to move to a new location in February, the Pewaukee couple said they started exploring other establishments to enjoy a meal or drink.
BROOKFIELD, WI
