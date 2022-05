DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver Police Department vehicle flipped over onto its roof during a pursuit of a suspect on Thursday afternoon. Two officers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries suffered when the vehicle rolled. (credit: CBS) Copter4 flew over the scene which showed the police SUV on its roof with the doors open. (credit: CBS) ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the area of W 1st Ave and N Knox Ct. One adult was transported to the hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries. Responding officers located the suspect vehicle and engaged in a short pursuit. pic.twitter.com/29IDbVYaLz — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 5, 2022 The crash happened while officers were attempting to stop the suspect during a pursuit near Raleigh and Tennessee. The suspect was taken into custody in the area of South Tennyson Street and West Tennessee Avenue after the short pursuit. (credit: CBS) The pursuit stemmed from a shooting at 1st and Knox that left one person with non-life threatening injuries.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO