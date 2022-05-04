ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho group working to improve mental health in schools

By Zach Bruhl
kmvt
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINICO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tuesday at Minico High School, students were working together to learn ways they can help themselves and each other through their hardest times. “It gives me hope, it really does give me hope,” said Lorinda Garner with Minico High School. The gathering was...

www.kmvt.com

kmvt

Idaho first responders gather for mental health conference

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — From responding to a house fire, to a car accident, to helping a woman give birth, first responders are there for people during a lot of different emergencies. Oftentimes, it means helping someone on their worst day. “All of us, whether firefighters, law enforcement...
TWIN FALLS, ID
MIX 106

Leading Causes of Death in Idaho

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as of March 1, 2022, seven out of the 10 leading causes of death in Idaho are associated with an aging or obese population. Interestingly, as of 2019, an Idahoan’s life expectancy was 79.5 years of age, ranking thirteenth in the...
IDAHO STATE
Local
Idaho Education
Local
Idaho Health
State
Idaho State
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Issues Water Curtailment Order for the Snake River Region

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho water managers have issued the first water curtailment order for the year as water levels on the Snake River are expected to come up short. The Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR) on Thursday sent 328 groundwater users with junior water rights notice of possible curtailment as early as May 20. The IDWR predicts a shortfall of around 162,6000 acre-foot of water to senior priority water users on the Eastern Snake River Plain for the season. "The shortfall prediction means that IDWR will curtail more than 328 ground water rights with priority dates junior to Dec. 25, 1979 in the coming weeks if the holders of those water rights do not come into compliance with an approved mitigation plan with a ground water district," said the state agency in the announcement. The junior water rights users have until May 20, to join one of the seven approved mitigation plans for the Eastern Snake River Plain, or show how their plan would not impact senior water rights users, to avoid curtailment, according to IDWR. "By law, we have to keep people with senior water rights whole, and we want to make the junior ground water pumpers aware that despite the settlement agreements between the Surface Water Coalition (“SWC”), IGWA, and the Participating Cities, if junior ground water pumpers are not participating in an approved mitigation plan, they could be subject to curtailment this year," said Mathew Weaver, Deputy Director of IDWR in a prepared statement. At the end of April, the IDWR declared a drought emergency for more than half of the state.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Good & Bad Idaho Reactions to New Idaho HOA Rules!

So, apparently there’s been some updates from the Idaho Legislature regarding the flying or displaying of political party flags and/or flags that represent branches of the military on your property... ... and WOAH this is more of a controversial topic than I ever would have thought haha!. Ashley Kaiser...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

The Rules of Idaho’s Roadside Memorials

As stated in the Ada County Highway District Roadside Memorial Policy, roadside tributes are intended to "provide family and friends of persons fatally injured in traffic accidents the opportunity to memorialize their loved ones.” ACHD further contends roadside memorials are catalysts for spreading public awareness of roadway risks and fatalities. As such, law enforcement and state representatives largely regard roadside memorials as educational and cautionary tales.
IDAHO STATE
#Minico#Minico High School#The Tandem Tour
MIX 106

We Actually Found 5 Houses in Boise For Under $100K

The housing market in Boise is downright crazy. We all know this. This can be attributed to a multitude of factors but no matter how you look at it, Boise is booming and housing prices continue to rise. However, there's hope. We were able to find five homes in Boise...
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Is There a Drug Problem in Idaho Compared to the Other States?

Stress, anxiety, and addiction are struggles that many people in society have, but the way they are dealt with is different for each person. Some people find ways to cope with them by themselves, some seek therapy, and in dire situations, it can sometimes lead people to do drugs. Many Americans will try drugs once in their lives, but it is what happens after, that will decide their future. Some say they aren't for them, some try a little more, and others become fully addicted. Drugs are in every city and town across the country, but compared to other states, how does Idaho compare to drug problems?
TWIN FALLS, ID
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
KSLTV

With Bear Lake beaches reaching capacity, Idaho now takes reservations

BEAR LAKE, Utah — Crowds in both Idaho and Utah are working on ways to accommodate big Bear Lake crowds that have grown tremendously in recent years. Perhaps the biggest and most immediate change are the reservations that are being filled right now online, because even through drought means there will be a lot of beach to fill at the lake this summer, it will still get reach capacity on peak days. Idaho park manager Andrew Stokes is often the person who delivers the bad news.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Behind the Business: Sawtooth Furniture

CSI weighs in on the mental health crisis facing college athletes. The college sports world has been rocked by high profile athletes allegedly taking their own lives. Idaho has a "trigger law" in place in the event Roe v Wade / Casey v Planned Parenthood are overturned.
COLLEGE SPORTS
kmvt

Banta, Gary E.

TWIN FALLS—Gary Eldon Banta, 88, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, surrounded by family, at Cenoma House Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Dad was born March 25, 1934, to Harold L. Banta and Lacrete Brown Banta. He grew up in Page, Nebraska. He joined the Army at the age of 17. When he turned 18, he joined the Air Force. During his time in the military, he earned his high school diploma. He was in the Korean war where he was a Fighter Jet Mechanic.
Idaho Capital Sun

‘North Idaho College is in trouble, and that’s why we’re all here’

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on May 5, 2022 State Board of Education officials interview Brad Corkill, left, one of eight applicants for three North Idaho College trustee vacancies. Applicants for unpaid — and possibly short-term — North Idaho College board positions talked about the need to get the troubled two-year school back on track. Several […] The post ‘North Idaho College is in trouble, and that’s why we’re all here’ appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
COLLEGES
Idaho Capital Sun

Taking COVID-19 funds, Cole was ‘reckless’ with lab operations, records and former staff say

Dr. Ryan Cole made his ascent in the past two years from pathologist at a small laboratory in Garden City, to board member for a Treasure Valley public health department, to national figure in a movement that eroded trust in medical institutions and public health advice. According to interviews and records gathered by the Idaho […] The post Taking COVID-19 funds, Cole was ‘reckless’ with lab operations, records and former staff say appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho taxpayer files complaint over Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s limited office hours

An Idaho taxpayer who is active in Republican politics filed a complaint with three different state agencies Wednesday afternoon asking for an investigation into whether Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s limited office hours violate state law.  Lynn Bradescu, a Boise-area real estate agent, filed a written complaint via email with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, the […] The post Idaho taxpayer files complaint over Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s limited office hours appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Delayed growing seasons

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Cold weather in southern Idaho has led to delayed growing seasons. In this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture, we look at how one business is staying flexible in their goal to keep the state green. The Windsor family in Kimberly has been serving the...
KIMBERLY, ID

