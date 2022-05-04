ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

‘Speak up. Don’t be ashamed’: Activists who fought for Roe urge younger generation to keep fighting

By Safia Samee Ali
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeather Booth has long believed that freedom is a constant struggle, so when she saw the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion potentially overturning long-standing abortion rights, she was “horrified but not surprised.”. Booth, 76, protested for abortion rights before they were engraved in the landmark Roe v. Wade...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 2

