Las Vegas, NV

CBS correspondent Steve Hartman discusses outlook change during pandemic

By Heather Mills
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CBS correspondent Steve Hartman is known for his “On the road” stories, creating his feature reporting niche with “Everybody has a story,” and he told 8 News Now about his own story and the new perspective the COVID-19 pandemic offered him.

He sat down with 8 News Now’s Heather Mills to discuss a pandemic-shaped experiment, Kindness 101.

The father of three said he understood America’s need to come together even when separated in a virtual world, and he set out to demonstrate that need.

