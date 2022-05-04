CBS correspondent Steve Hartman discusses outlook change during pandemic
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CBS correspondent Steve Hartman is known for his “On the road” stories, creating his feature reporting niche with “Everybody has a story,” and he told 8 News Now about his own story and the new perspective the COVID-19 pandemic offered him.
He sat down with 8 News Now’s Heather Mills to discuss a pandemic-shaped experiment, Kindness 101.
The father of three said he understood America’s need to come together even when separated in a virtual world, and he set out to demonstrate that need.
You can watch the interview above.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 0