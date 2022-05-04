ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

New overpass connecting I-15 and Northern Beltway to open Thursday

By Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
 4 days ago

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Beginning this Thursday the new overpass connecting Interstate 15 and the 215 northern beltway will be open. The overpass connects southbound I-15 to westbound 215 in the northeast valley.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation drivers will also see some changes to nearby surface streets which will include local access to Range Rd. North, Belt Rd., Centennial, and Tropical Pkwy.

In addition to the new overpass opening Thursday, NDOT says other flyover ramps will open in the coming months that will provide an easier route between westbound 215 connecting to northbound I-15 and northbound I-15 connecting to eastbound 215.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3grVrk_0fS83Yjl00
    I-15 – CC 215 Northern Beltway Interchange (Photo: NDOT)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219hSf_0fS83Yjl00
    I-15 – CC 215 Northern Beltway Interchange (Photo: NDOT)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=349gMc_0fS83Yjl00
    I-15 – CC 215 Northern Beltway Interchange (Photo: NDOT)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYtLi_0fS83Yjl00
    I-15 – CC 215 Northern Beltway Interchange (Photo: NDOT)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FCndW_0fS83Yjl00
    I-15 – CC 215 Northern Beltway Interchange (Photo: NDOT)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTKHs_0fS83Yjl00
    I-15 – CC 215 Northern Beltway Interchange (Photo: NDOT)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33mkls_0fS83Yjl00
    I-15 – CC 215 Northern Beltway Interchange (Photo: NDOT)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QOm7B_0fS83Yjl00
    I-15 – CC 215 Northern Beltway Interchange (Photo: NDOT)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fQx2m_0fS83Yjl00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mCXwc_0fS83Yjl00
    I-15 – CC 215 Northern Beltway Interchange (Photo: NDOT)

This project is still on schedule to be completed in the fall of this year.

8 News Now

