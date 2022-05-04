ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado doctors notice spike in viruses lingering longer in children

By Nicole Fierro
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45jgvM_0fS82hhD00

DENVER (KDVR) — Hospitals are tracking new trends when it comes to the viruses spreading among kids in the metro area.

At Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, staff members have seen a spike in viruses hitting children all at once. Patients that were simply recovering from a virus are now being faced with a gastrointestinal bug or a different bug that has left them with longer-lasting symptoms.

“These are nondescript, but they linger,” Associate Chief Nursing Officer Laura-Anne Cleveland said. “Typically you think of a 24-hour, sometimes 48-hour, bug and it’s out, but it’s [been] compounded by the fact that it is lasting. It’s lasting sometimes three, five, seven days.”

One serious symptom Cleveland noticed during this recent string of gastrointestinal bugs was the children struggling with fluid intake.

Olde Town Arvada shooter was shot 5 times

“We’ve seen kiddos that just cannot get enough fluid because [it’s] coming out other areas,” Cleveland explained, “so, as a result, they’re needing IV fluid, which just is not a common aspect of having a stomach bug.”

Viral and nondescript viruses are also causing children to have other symptoms, some of which have impacted their breathing ability.

“So perhaps they’re having trouble breathing and they’ve never had asthma,” Cleveland said. “They’ve never had breathing symptoms before but now all of a sudden they’re struggling and we’re seeing that. We want to make sure even if it’s not COVID there are other things out that are requiring people to be admitted and we want to take care of those.”

Lasting fevers, combined with unusual breathing issues, are all symptoms that Cleveland feels parents should bring their children to the doctor for.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 3

Plumb Joy
3d ago

The vaccines and being locked up inside for 12-18 months has a negative effect on everyone's immune system.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Daily Mail

None of the nine young children in Alabama who were diagnosed with hepatitis tested positive for COVID-19 despite speculation the virus was behind mysterious cases, CDC report reveals

All of the nine children that were diagnosed with 'mysterious hepatitis' in Alabama in October and November 2021 tested positive for the adenovirus, and none had COVID-19, a new reporter from the CDC reveals. The report, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday afternoon, gives...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

This major long COVID symptom happens 3 to 6 months later

An infection from the novel coronavirus increases your risk of serious blood clots months down the road, a new international study suggests. Driving the news: International scientists from the United Kingdom and Finland recently compared more than 1 million people in Sweden who caught COVID-19, per ABC News. What they...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

31-year-old health care worker, vaccinated with three Covid-19 vaccine doses, got infected with Omicron less than three weeks after her first Covid-19 infection; her case to be presented by researchers

Months after the winter wave, America keeps low and steady Covid-19 numbers despite the fact that most of the well-known pandemic measures were lifted and people are slowly getting back to leaving their lives like the pre-pandemic period. According to the Covid-19 tracker provided by the New York Times, on Saturday, April 22, the country added a total of 69,897 cases which is higher compared to the 14-day average (46,490 cases), but still considered low and not dangerous.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asthma#Hospital#Nexstar#Kdvr
Ars Technica

Autopsies suggest COVID’s smell loss is caused by inflammation, not virus

Although the loss of smell and taste became apparent symptoms of COVID-19 early in the pandemic, researchers are still working out why that happens—is the virus directly infecting and destroying the cells responsible for these critical senses, or is it collateral damage from our immune systems fighting off the invading foe?
SCIENCE
Fortune

A more contagious variant of Omicron is sweeping across America, but it doesn’t come close to the original’s severity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since March, the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, known as stealth Omicron, has been the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It now makes up 86% of total cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

8 key COVID symptoms for vaccinated people right now

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is still here, spreading throughout the United States at a rapid rate as it continues to mutate. Recent research can help us understand what a modern infection could look like right now. Flashback: Back in November, a renewable-energy company called Scatec ASA hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Colorado prison inmate becomes first American infected by latest outbreak of H5N1 bird flu: Caught illness during pre-release placement at poultry farm and is now recovering

A Colorado prison inmate has contracted H5N1 bird flu at a poultry farm where he was placed as part of a pre-release work program. The unnamed inmate, who is under 40, contracted the bird flu - known medically as avian influenza - at Foster Farms after being directly exposed through culling, the Montrose Press and the CDC reported.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Covid booster shots might not be needed every year because protection against severe infection is holding up 'pretty well,' experts say - as daily cases rise 53% over the past two weeks but deaths fall 11%

Covid booster vaccines might not be needed every year because protection against severe infection is holding up 'pretty well,' top scientists say — while the Biden administration promises to double the number of pharmacies offering antiviral pills 'in weeks' as cases surge 53 percent in a fortnight. Fourth jabs...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

As COVID-19 variants rise, here are the COVID symptoms to watch out for

Multiple coronavirus variants — and subvariants of those variants — are spreading throughout the United States and the world, raising questions about which COVID-19 symptoms to look out for. The backdrop: New COVID-19 variants are popping up all over the world right now. Some of the variants are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Herald-Journal

State won't confirm rumors, but signs point to massive Cache Valley chicken extermination due to avian flu

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to correct a statement attributed to Bailee Woolstenhulme, public information officer for the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. Contrary to a the original version of the article, Woolstenhulme did not confirm that one of two avian flu outbreaks in Cache Valley was at a "commercial" facility, stating only that it was at a "farm."
LEWISTON, UT
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy