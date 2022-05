MUSKEGON – The Grand Haven softball team is off to a 13-6 start to the 2022 season thanks to a variety of playmakers and skilled bats in the lineup. One of the key impact performers for the Buccaneers so far this spring has been junior Savannah Collins, who provides a spark both from the plate and on defense as an infielder. Last weekend, Collins went 4-for-4 from the plate with two doubles, four runs scored, four RBI and three stolen bases in a 16-6 win over Traverse City Central.

