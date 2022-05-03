Mayor Andre Dickens to Deliver Remarks at AFRD Breakfast with Our Bravest
Mayor Andre Dickens to Deliver Remarks at AFRD Breakfast with Our Bravest
WHO:
Mayor Andre Dickens
Chief Roderick Smith, Atlanta Fire Rescue Department
Debbie McGlaun, Board Chair, Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation
WHAT:
Mayor Andre Dickens will deliver remarks at Breakfast with Our Bravest—a signature event to honor the women and men of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. The event coincides with International Firefighter’s Day.
Media seeking to attend is requested to RSVP to atlmedia@atlantaga.gov.
WHEN:
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
8:00 a.m. – Program Begins
Media is encouraged to arrive at 7:30 a.m.
WHERE:
Georgia Aquarium
225 Baker Street NW
Atlanta, GA 30313
Comments / 0