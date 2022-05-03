ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Andre Dickens to Deliver Remarks at AFRD Breakfast with Our Bravest

WHO:

Mayor Andre Dickens

Chief Roderick Smith, Atlanta Fire Rescue Department

Debbie McGlaun, Board Chair, Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation

WHAT:

Mayor Andre Dickens will deliver remarks at Breakfast with Our Bravest—a signature event to honor the women and men of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. The event coincides with International Firefighter’s Day.

Media seeking to attend is requested to RSVP to atlmedia@atlantaga.gov.

WHEN:

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

8:00 a.m. – Program Begins

Media is encouraged to arrive at 7:30 a.m.

WHERE:

Georgia Aquarium

225 Baker Street NW

Atlanta, GA 30313

