Republicans may brag about their shrewd economic sense, but Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke believes he’s better for Texas’ bottom line. As the race for Texas governor heats up, GOP incumbent Greg Abbott has taken political risks. Some may have earned him points among the business-minded, like when he suggested creating a town called “Twitter, Texas,” to help entice Elon Musk to move the platform’s headquarters here.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO