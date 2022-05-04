ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MasterChef superfan Max Krapivsky is eliminated from the show after struggling with his dessert

By D. Lawrance
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

He finally made it into the MasterChef kitchen after applying to join the show no less than four times.

But superfan Max Krapivsky was eliminated from the cooking competition on Tuesday, after failing to adequately replicate Reynold Poernomo's ganache.

He became the third contestant to leave the 2022 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f871u_0fS80Kf200
Gone: MasterChef superfan Max Krapivsky (pictured) was eliminated from the cooking show on Tuesday, after failing to adequately replicate Reynold Poernomo's ganache

The Victorian osteopath struggled to craft his chocolate twigs for the dish and was criticised by the judges for the overwhelming taste of cream throughout his jasmine ganache.

After being dumped from the competition, Max told the judges: 'Being a part of the competition has been a pipe dream for years.

'The growth that I've had in my food over the last three to four years auditioning for the show, only gets greater and greater.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lNbid_0fS80Kf200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLtU8_0fS80Kf200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GTCtD_0fS80Kf200
Sad: 'The growth that I've had in my food over the last three to four years auditioning for the show, only gets greater and greater,' said Max

Max's dismissal comes as Channel 10 calls for contestants for the next season of the reality cooking show.

A casting call for the 2023 season of MasterChef Australia went online last week.

Applications must be received by August 14, according to the form.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FDwXD_0fS80Kf200
Life-changing experience: Channel 10 is already calling for contestants for the next season of MasterChef. (Pictured: Season one winner Julie Goodwin)

The application requires a photo of yourself and a minimum of three dishes you've cooked at home.

It also encourages applicants to 'upload a 1-3 minute video of yourself displaying your skills in the kitchen as well as introducing to us who you are and what food/cooking means to you'.

Professional chefs need not apply, with the rules stressing: 'Your main source of income cannot come from preparing and cooking fresh food in a professional environment.'

Those interested in competing in the 2023 MasterChef season can apply here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mz6r1_0fS80Kf200
Rules: The application requires a photo of yourself and a minimum of three dishes you've cooked at home. (Pictured: MasterChef judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo)

Community Policy