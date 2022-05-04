Abortion remains legal in Texas, but confusion reigns after Supreme Court document leak

Here’s a look at some recent cases of foreign governments detaining Texans. The “Citgo 6″: The men known as the Citgo 6 — for the Houston oil company where they worked — were lured to Caracas in 2017 to attend a meeting at the headquarters of Citgo’s parent, Venezuela’s state-run oil giant PDVSA. Once there, masked officers bearing assault rifles stormed the conference room where they were gathered and arrested the men. Later, they were sentenced on corruption and embezzlement charges in connection to a never-executed plan to refinance billions in bonds, the Associated Press reported. The men have always maintained their innocence. In May 2022, one of the Citgo executives, Gustavo Cárdenas, was released. Five of his colleagues remain imprisoned in Venezuela: Jose Angel Pereira, Jorge Toledo, Jose Luis Zambrano, Tomeu Vadell and Alirio Jose Zambrano. The State Department considers their imprisonment “wrongful” and continues to seek their unconditional return.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO