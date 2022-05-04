ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abortion remains legal in Texas, but confusion reigns after Supreme Court document leak

Cover picture for the articleSign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Abortion is still legal in the U.S. and — to a more limited extent — Texas, where abortion providers continued to offer services on Tuesday to those seeking to terminate their...

Click2Houston.com

Watch: Abortion rights supporters protest leaked draft opinion indicating Roe v. Wade will be overturned

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Protesters took to the streets in Austin and across Texas this week after a leaked draft opinion obtained by Politico indicated that the U.S. Supreme Court intends to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively ending all constitutional protections for abortions.
Click2Houston.com

Austin becomes the first Texas city to experiment with ‘guaranteed income’

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Austin will be the first major Texas city to experiment with giving cash to low-income families to keep them housed as the cost of living skyrockets in the capital city.
Click2Houston.com

LIST: These are the Texans detained, missing abroad

Here’s a look at some recent cases of foreign governments detaining Texans. The “Citgo 6″: The men known as the Citgo 6 — for the Houston oil company where they worked — were lured to Caracas in 2017 to attend a meeting at the headquarters of Citgo’s parent, Venezuela’s state-run oil giant PDVSA. Once there, masked officers bearing assault rifles stormed the conference room where they were gathered and arrested the men. Later, they were sentenced on corruption and embezzlement charges in connection to a never-executed plan to refinance billions in bonds, the Associated Press reported. The men have always maintained their innocence. In May 2022, one of the Citgo executives, Gustavo Cárdenas, was released. Five of his colleagues remain imprisoned in Venezuela: Jose Angel Pereira, Jorge Toledo, Jose Luis Zambrano, Tomeu Vadell and Alirio Jose Zambrano. The State Department considers their imprisonment “wrongful” and continues to seek their unconditional return.
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Greg Abbott says federal government should cover cost of educating undocumented students in Texas public schools

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott wants the federal government to pay for the public education of undocumented students in Texas schools, arguing that President Joe Biden’s administration’s decision to lift the Title 42 policy later this month will bring an influx of immigrants across the border that is “unsustainable and unavoidable.”
Click2Houston.com

It’s Chief Justice Roberts' Court, but does he still lead?

WASHINGTON – John Roberts is heading a Supreme Court in crisis. The chief justice has already ordered an investigation of the leak this week of a draft opinion suggesting the court could be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case legalizing abortion nationwide. What comes next could further test Roberts' leadership of a court where his vote already appears less crucial in determining the outcome in contentious cases.
