Cornell law professor says Supreme Court leak is ‘bad for the court’

On Thursday, the United States government sought forfeiture of a Holmby Hills mega-mansion, alleging the residence was bought with bribes paid by an Armenian businessman to the family of a onetime high ranking public official in the former Soviet republic. The Department of Justice contends it was the family of Gagik Khachatryan that received the bribes. Khachatryan, known as the "Super Minister," served as chairman of the State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Armenia from 2008 to 2014 and then as minister of finance from 2014 to 2016. Filed in federal court in Los Angeles on Monday, the DOJ's complaint alleges that...
Comments / 0