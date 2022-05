The owner of the Ramp and its adjacent boatyard, San Francisco Boatworks, is attempting to negotiate a rent relief package and lease renewal with the Port of San Francisco after receiving a 30-day “notice to cure lease default” on March 11, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Owner Arvind Patel allegedly owes $779,151 to the port after not paying rent since March 2020, and is not “in good standing” due to noise violations and unsanctioned renovations on the restaurant, according to the notice.

