Georgetown, SC

Georgetown agencies locate body of missing five year old

By Chase Laudenslager
 4 days ago

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Tuesday evening located the body of a five-year-old autistic child that went missing around 7:00 p.m.

According to GCSO, Collins Elizabeth Lusk, who went by “Lenny,” was last seen at 277 Cherokee Drive playing in a backyard sandbox.

Her body was located around 10:30 p.m. in the Black River.

She was wearing a dark pink shirt and light pink leggings when she was last seen.

GCSO said that no foul play is expected.

