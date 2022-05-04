Georgetown agencies locate body of missing five year old

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Tuesday evening located the body of a five-year-old autistic child that went missing around 7:00 p.m.

According to GCSO, Collins Elizabeth Lusk, who went by “Lenny,” was last seen at 277 Cherokee Drive playing in a backyard sandbox.

Her body was located around 10:30 p.m. in the Black River.

She was wearing a dark pink shirt and light pink leggings when she was last seen.

GCSO said that no foul play is expected.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.