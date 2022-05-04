Ducks shot to death at Southern California park

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — DNA from a coyote that bit a girl on Southern California’s Huntington Beach last week matched samples from one of two coyotes shot and killed following the attack, authorities said Monday. The 2-year-old child was hospitalized with bites to her head and face...
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who dropped her 7-month-old son to his death from a Southern California hospital parking structure has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Sonia Hermosillo of La Habra told a judge Wednesday that she was sorry for killing Noe Medina Jr. in 2011. Prosecutors say Hermosillo dropped the child from the fourth story of the garage at Children’s Hospital of Orange County, where he had been undergoing treatments for several medical problems. According to trial testimony, Hermosillo had struggled with mental health issues after the boy’s birth. She was convicted of murder last year and found legally sane at the time of the killing.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A California man is in critical condition after being shot in the head during a robbery on Sunset Strip in Los Angeles. On April 15, 27-year-old Chris Martin was celebrating his birthday when a stranger pulled a gun out on one of his friends as they were leaving a night club around 3 a.m., KTLA and CBS News reported.
A state prison inmate serving a life sentence for brutally stabbing an elderly Monrovia couple to death in 2003 has died, and prison officials suspect his cell mate -- also a convicted murder -- of killing him, authorities said Sunday. At approximately 2:05 a.m. Saturday, officials at Kern Valley State...
DELANO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate at a state prison in California’s Central Valley has died after he was attacked by two other men. Prison officials say 31-year-old Sidney Kang died Thursday after he was attacked in a maximum-security recreational yard at Kern Valley State Prison. He died a short time later. Authorities say they found two inmate-made weapons and the death is being investigated as a homicide. Kang was sent to prison from Los Angeles County in 2014 to serve 14 years for assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.
The Los Angeles Police Department has tied at least 17 gangs from South L.A. to the surge of “follow-home” robberies targeting people who wear jewelry or drive luxury vehicles throughout the city, officials said Tuesday. Police said they noticed a sudden increase in violent armed robberies that involve victims being followed from places like Melrose […]
Three Orange County Mexican Mafia members and 28 of their associates have been charged with several federal offenses in a grand jury indictment, officials announced Wednesday. The indictment includes charges of racketeering, murder and attempted murder, conspiring to traffic narcotics, distributing, and possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, using a firearm to […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A body found in a barrel at Lake Mead on Sunday may have been underwater for as long as four decades and more bodies are likely to appear as the lake recedes due to severe drought, according to Las Vegas Metro police.
Authorities were on the lookout for the driver of a semi truck hauling a severely damaged mobile home Monday evening. Reports indicated that the home struck an overpass on the southbound I-5 Freeway in Sun Valley, causing the roof of the house to come off - scattering debris all over the roadway and damaging at least one car that was driving behind the big rig. Despite the impact, the driver of the vehicle continued driving away from the scene. California Highway Patrol officers searching for the vehicle warned other crews to be on the lookout for the truck, which was carrying the mobile home missing a roof. With Sky9 overhead, a considerable amount of damage could be seen on the overpass, and CalTrans officials were said to be on their way to examine the integrity of the bridge. Several lanes of the freeway were blocked off as crews cleaned the debris from the road. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
