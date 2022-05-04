ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

At least 5 people shot, injured on North 39th St. near Fairfields Avenue, Baton Rouge police say

By JAMES FINN
theadvocate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple people were shot and injured on North 39th Street, Baton Rouge Police said, and Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services took five people...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 4

