1 killed in car fire after colliding with another vehicle in downtown LA

A person was killed after two cars collided and one caught fire in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a car fire around 3:35 p.m. at 1629 Maple Avenue near the 10 Freeway.

The car apparently slammed into a utility pole before catching fire.

Firefighters extinguished the flames before they reached a nearby commercial building and found the driver inside the vehicle. The person's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities said it was not a hit-and-run crash and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

There were no reports of any other injuries.