Jefferson City, Mo – Governor Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capital dome to be lit green from sunset on Thursday, May 5 to sunrise on Friday, May 6 for Children’s Mental Health week. Gov. Parson proclaimed May 2022 as Mental Health Awareness Month for Missouri. According to the Office of Communication approximately one in six children have a diagnosable mental illness with 50 percent of them with lifetime mental health challenges being the first to experience symptoms by the age of 14. For more information on available mental health resources visit the Department of Health and Senior Services website.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO