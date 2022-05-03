ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Higginsville, MO

Joel Edward DeHaven

By Taya White
KMZU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigginsville resident, 65-year-old Joel Edward DeHaven died Monday, May 2. Funeral Services...

KMZU

Amanda Lynn Morgan

Amanda Lynn Morgan, 28, of Higginsville, died May 4, 2022 at her home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 10th, from 5-8 pm at Grace United Methodist Church. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 11th at 10:30 at the church. She will be buried in the City...
HIGGINSVILLE, MO
KMZU

William E. Francis

Richmond resident, 76-year-old William E. Francis died on Wednesday, May 4. Visitation will be at noon Monday, May 9 in the Richmond Assembly of God Church with funeral services following at 1 p.m. Arrangements are left to the Thurman Funeral Home.
RICHMOND, MO
KMZU

Ruth Duffield

Mendon resident, Ruth Duffield, 95, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7 at Breshears Memorial Chapel in Brunswick. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Burial is in McCullough Cemetery in Triplett. Memorials suggested to the cemetery.
MENDON, MO
KMZU

Eldon “Bo” Beumer

Turney resident, Eldon “Bo” Beumer, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Graveside service with military honors will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 10 at Missouri State Veteran’s Cemetery in Higginsville. Family receives friends from 5 – 7 p.m. the same day at Lathrop American Legion Post in Lathrop.
LATHROP, MO
KMZU

Scott Nelson

Kansas City resident, 72-year-old Scott Nelson’s Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, May 6 at the Marceline First Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Musselfork Cemetery. Services are under the direction of the Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Daniel “Danny” Cowherd

Daniel “Danny” Cowherd, 78, of Carrollton died Thursday, May 5. Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 at Bittiker Funeral Home. A visitation will be from 5 to 5:45 p.m. prior to the service.
CARROLLTON, MO
KMZU

Heath Allen Brown

Heath Allen Brown, 47, of Grain Valley, died on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Heath was born on February 2, 1975, in Norfolk, VA, the son of Ronald and Joyce (Pierce) Brown. He was united in marriage to Amanda Duncan of Richmond in June of 2018; to this union, their two children were born; they later divorced.
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
KMZU

Velma Frances Clancy

Velma Frances Clancy, 93, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri passed away April 28, 2022 at Valley Manor. Visitation will be held at 1:00PM on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs with a graveside service at Richmond Memorial Gardens to follow. Mrs. Clancy was born on March 9, 1929 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO

