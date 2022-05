Dubuque, IA- Three members of a northeast Iowa family who got double federal loans on their farmland and then declared bankruptcy have been sentenced. Radio Iowa reports that 53 year old imee Rosenbaum of Lawler pleaded guilty to the conversion of property pledged to a farm credit agency and bankruptcy fraud. She was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison and ordered to pay more than $170,000 in restitution along with some $12,000 in fines and attorney fees.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO