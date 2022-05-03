Mary Littrell

Heath Allen Brown, 47, of Grain Valley, died on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Heath was born on February 2, 1975, in Norfolk, VA, the son of Ronald and Joyce (Pierce) Brown. He was united in marriage to Amanda Duncan of Richmond in June of 2018; to this union, their two children were born; they later divorced.

