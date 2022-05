Eli Vega had rarely been outside of Pennsylvania before joining Team PA for travel basketball a year ago. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. But after impressing scouts at an AAU tournament in Pittsburgh, the sophomore guard will now be traveling far beyond the borders of Pa., and even the U.S., after earning a spot on Student Athlete World’s U16 USA roster which will compete in Europe in June.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO