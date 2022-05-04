Police: Truck driver turned left in front of speeding motorcyclist
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a 34-year-old motorcyclist and a truck on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident took place at Sahara Avenue and 17th Street just before 3:30 p.m.
According to Metro police, the motorcyclist was in the center lane of the westbound travel lanes and speeding when he collided with a Nissan Frontier heading eastbound and making a left turn.
The motorcyclist was taken to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 68-year-old driver of the truck had minor injuries. Impairment does not appear to be a factor, according to police.
Sahara was closed in both directions from 15th to Eastern Avenue.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 3