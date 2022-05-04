ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Truck driver turned left in front of speeding motorcyclist

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a 34-year-old motorcyclist and a truck on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place at Sahara Avenue and 17th Street just before 3:30 p.m.

According to Metro police, the motorcyclist was in the center lane of the westbound travel lanes and speeding when he collided with a Nissan Frontier heading eastbound and making a left turn.

The motorcyclist was taken to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 68-year-old driver of the truck had minor injuries. Impairment does not appear to be a factor, according to police.

Sahara was closed in both directions from 15th to Eastern Avenue.

