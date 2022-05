Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 episode “Pinot You Didn’t.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé kicked off Season 9 without immediately giving Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre airtime, but the returning couple finally made their latest debut in the installment "Pinot You Didn't." There was a lot to recap regarding events that occurred after we last saw them on-screen, as Biniyam officially secured a K-1 visa and could travel to America. Of course, he had to tell his family first, and as many Season 9 previews teased, Ariela got into it with his sisters Mimi Shebere and Wish. Ahead of that big confrontation’s airing on TLC, Mimi called out the network and 90 Day Fiancé in quite the negative fashion.

TV SHOWS ・ 5 DAYS AGO