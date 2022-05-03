ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Romance novelist trial resumes after COVID-19 pause

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The trial of a self-published romance writer accused of fatally shooting her chef husband has resumed after a pause due to a positive COVID-19 test in the courtroom.

Nancy Crampton Brophy was arrested in 2018 and faces a murder charge in the death of 63-year-old Daniel Brophy.

KOIN-TV reported Tuesday that her trial, which began April 5, had resumed. The prosecution rested its case April 21 and the defense had hoped to take up their case last week, but the trial was delayed because of the COVID-19 case.

Judge Christopher Ramras said a juror was still out with COVID-19 and that an alternate juror would replace that person starting Tuesday.

Daniel Brophy was killed as he prepped for work at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Southwest Portland on June 2, 2018.

Nancy Crampton Brophy is a self-published romance writer who long before her husband’s death penned an essay titled “How to Murder Your Husband.”

Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney Shawn Overstreet has told jurors Crampton Brophy was motivated by greed and a $1.4 million insurance policy.

Lead defense attorney Lisa Maxfield has said Crampton Brophy and her finances both deteriorated after Brophy’s death.

Crampton Brophy previously entered not a guilty plea to the charge.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Coronavirus
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Inmate dies after California prison attack

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — An incarcerated man died Thursday after he was attacked by two other men at a state prison in California’s Central Valley, officials said. Sidney Kang, 31, was attacked by two other inmates at about 10 a.m. in a maximum-security recreational yard at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano, prison officials said.
DELANO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Covid#Novelist#Ap#Koin Tv
The Associated Press

Man who stormed Capitol in caveman costume gets prison

A New York City judge’s son who stormed the U.S. Capitol wearing a furry “caveman” costume was sentenced on Friday to eight months in prison. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said Aaron Mostofsky was “literally on the front lines” of the mob’s attack on Jan. 6, 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Associated Press

Vermont woman and her mother sentenced in 2017 murder

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont woman and her mother have been sentenced in the 2017 murder of a man who was living with the family in their Highgate home. Erika Guttilla and her mother Carmen Guttilla were both sentenced on Friday to 10 years to life in prison with credit for the time already served since their 2018 arrest in the shooting death of Troy Ford of Brooklyn, New York, WCAX-TV reported.
VERMONT STATE
The Associated Press

North Carolina man arrested in deaths of family members

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been arrested in the slayings of two family members, police said. Kinston police apprehended Lawrence Cox Jr., 34, in Goldsboro on Thursday night, news outlets reported. Cox is charged with murder in the deaths of Ruby Cox, 78, and Johnny Rouse, 57. Police did not say how the three were related.
KINSTON, NC
The Associated Press

Prosecutors: Man fatally shot, dismembered roommate

SEATTLE (AP) — King County prosecutors say a suburban Seattle man has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder, accused of fatally shooting and dismembering his roommate. Charging papers say Nicholas Van Cleave of Federal Way was arrested this week after family members of Richard Lavietes, 41, contacted police, entered...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

884K+
Followers
431K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy