12-year-old Evan O'Hara of Owego is raising eyebrows and, in a really good way. You see, Evan is an incredible bowler and the world is taking notice. Evan is a member of the Owego Free Academy Varsity Boys Bowling team which took the STAC Championship on February 7 and then took the title of Section IV Class B on February 18. In late March, the Tioga County Sports Report named Evan, a 7th grader, with the title of "Newcomer of the Year."

OWEGO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO