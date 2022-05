CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a small community, where everyone knows everyone, when one person grieves, many others grieve, too. That’s what is happening as news of the death of Randy McCroan, 56, and Steve Mears, 48, spreads across Calhoun County. The two men were killed in a plane crash Tuesday evening at the Calhoun County Airport.

CALHOUN COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO