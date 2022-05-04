DeFuniak Springs Municipal Airport expanding for future flights

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Greenwood, like many other small towns, doesn’t have many options when it comes to buying groceries. “The dollar store,” Store Manager Tiffany Money said. “The dollar store is the only other thing here.”. When the Greenwood Supermarket burned down in 2018, residents...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new restaurant named after one of the most prominent streets in Panama City will open in the fall. “Harrison’s”, owned by The St. Joe Company is being built next to Hotel Indigo on the Bay. “It’s important to us, for us to do our part to do our part […]
BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Spring break rules for the unincorporated areas of Panama City Beach are now similar to those inside city limits. County commissioners hope this will make things easier for law enforcement. The board passed three new ordinances to keep locals and visitors safe during future spring break seasons. The first will […]
BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – After a two-year-long process, FEMA is giving Bay County $40 million to repair roads damaged after Hurricane Michael. Hundreds of trucks, hauling millions of tons of debris for about a year caused most of the damage. The county officials said they plan to start the repair work as soon as […]
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The first week of May is National Correctional Officers Week. 18 vendors are hosting food and other items at the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview. “What we are doing is we are taking an opportunity to celebrate what we call heroes behind the walls,” said Okaloosa County corrections director Eric Esmond. […]
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - With a draft opinion indicating the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, state numbers show Florida had 16,623 abortions in a little more than the first three months of 2022. Here are counties that totaled the most abortions...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Down a ditch in murky brown water sits what Donnie Debose calls a problem. It is an alligator that he says has been living near his home for years. “It’s much larger,” he said. “It probably was 3-4 feet at one time and now he’s probably 12 to 13 feet long.”
OCALA, Fla. — Florida families will soon save money on essential items. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed into law a $1.2 billion tax relief package. DeSantis announced 10 upcoming tax-free holidays, which includes children’s clothes and diapers. The items are expensive for families in the state and...
MONROE COUNTY, Fla — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report) The state of Florida has given the green light to Oxitec, a U-K biotechnology company, to release millions of genetically modified mosquitoes in Monroe County starting this Spring. It’s a controversial pilot program that began...
According to the Bay County Sheriff's Office, a 34-year-old was shot in the parking lot of the El Pine Motel on Front Beach Road around 3:30 a.m. The victim was shot while inside his vehicle in the motel parking lot.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Lake Powell residents told NewsChannel 7 they are frustrated over recent water conditions. “Everyone who lives along this lake has been up in arms about this and angry about it because we respect this property. St. Joe doesn’t,” Rich Jaffe, Walton County resident said.
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — After several hearings, permits and thousands of dollars in expenses, Horse Power Pavilion has delivered a complaint to Walton County officials. On April 14, 2022, Walton County was served with a complaint from Horse Power Pavilion and its attorney. The complaint includes a Bert Harris Act Claim — a law that […]
There is a world beneath the tropical landscape of the Sunshine State that is begging to be explored. Florida Caverns State Park near Tallahassee makes for an exciting underground adventure, and it even hides a secret rainbow world. For just $10.75 per person, you can explore this unique state park...
Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport. Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel tells NewsChannel 7 it was a personal plane and it was taking off when it crashed. HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital unveils new 24-bed inpatient private rooms. Updated: 55 minutes ago.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Thunder Beach Spring Rally rode out last weekend, and it seems it could have been the biggest bike rally Panama City Beach has ever had. Panama City Beach Police officers called for backup to handle the crowds. “Panama City, Bay County, Lynn Haven,...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When you think of tourism in Bay County, it’s easy to think of the world’s most beautiful beaches. But Panama City Beach isn’t the only area people are visiting when they come to town. Bay County wouldn’t be what it is today...
Jesse Williams, warden of the Bay County Correctional Facility, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers about the job opportunities and benefits available at the facility. Golden Apple Leah Holsombake. Cinco de mayo in Gulf County. Updated: 9 hours ago. Cinco de mayo in Gulf County. Summer Shape-Up...
Comments / 0