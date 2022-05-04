ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

DeFuniak Springs Municipal Airport expanding for future flights

WJHG-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lines can sometimes seem blurry between Panama City...

www.wjhg.com

WJHG-TV

Greenwood Supermarket holds ‘soft opening’

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Greenwood, like many other small towns, doesn’t have many options when it comes to buying groceries. “The dollar store,” Store Manager Tiffany Money said. “The dollar store is the only other thing here.”. When the Greenwood Supermarket burned down in 2018, residents...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

New restaurant coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new restaurant named after one of the most prominent streets in Panama City will open in the fall. “Harrison’s”, owned by The St. Joe Company is being built next to Hotel Indigo on the Bay. “It’s important to us, for us to do our part to do our part […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Spring Break will look different for Bay Co.

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Spring break rules for the unincorporated areas of Panama City Beach are now similar to those inside city limits. County commissioners hope this will make things easier for law enforcement. The board passed three new ordinances to keep locals and visitors safe during future spring break seasons.  The first will […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay Co. awarded $40 mill from FEMA

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – After a two-year-long process, FEMA is giving Bay County $40 million to repair roads damaged after Hurricane Michael. Hundreds of trucks, hauling millions of tons of debris for about a year caused most of the damage. The county officials said they plan to start the repair work as soon as […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. Jail hosting Food Truck Frenzy week

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The first week of May is National Correctional Officers Week. 18 vendors are hosting food and other items at the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview. “What we are doing is we are taking an opportunity to celebrate what we call heroes behind the walls,” said Okaloosa County corrections director Eric Esmond. […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WCTV

By the numbers: County abortion totals in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - With a draft opinion indicating the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, state numbers show Florida had 16,623 abortions in a little more than the first three months of 2022. Here are counties that totaled the most abortions...
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

Lake Powell residents frustrated with water conditions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Lake Powell residents told NewsChannel 7 they are frustrated over recent water conditions. “Everyone who lives along this lake has been up in arms about this and angry about it because we respect this property. St. Joe doesn’t,” Rich Jaffe, Walton County resident said.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Horse Power Pavilion files legal complaint

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — After several hearings, permits and thousands of dollars in expenses, Horse Power Pavilion has delivered a complaint to Walton County officials. On April 14, 2022, Walton County was served with a complaint from Horse Power Pavilion and its attorney. The complaint includes a Bert Harris Act Claim — a law that […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Calhoun County Airplane Crash LIVE

Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport. Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel tells NewsChannel 7 it was a personal plane and it was taking off when it crashed. HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital unveils new 24-bed inpatient private rooms. Updated: 55 minutes ago.
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Crashes nearly doubled over Thunder Beach weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Thunder Beach Spring Rally rode out last weekend, and it seems it could have been the biggest bike rally Panama City Beach has ever had. Panama City Beach Police officers called for backup to handle the crowds. “Panama City, Bay County, Lynn Haven,...
WJHG-TV

Tourism continues to boom in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When you think of tourism in Bay County, it’s easy to think of the world’s most beautiful beaches. But Panama City Beach isn’t the only area people are visiting when they come to town. Bay County wouldn’t be what it is today...
WJHG-TV

Jackson Co. Murder LIVE

Jesse Williams, warden of the Bay County Correctional Facility, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers about the job opportunities and benefits available at the facility. Golden Apple Leah Holsombake. Cinco de mayo in Gulf County. Updated: 9 hours ago. Cinco de mayo in Gulf County. Summer Shape-Up...
BAY COUNTY, FL

