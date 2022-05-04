Do Hawks want Kane, Toews to be part of rebuild?

What a difference a day makes. After miserable weather kept crowds away, and bats cold, in the White Sox’ series opener against the Cubs, the lively Crosstown atmosphere was back in action on Wednesday. The play on the field lived up to the ambiance too. There was a bit of everything, including big time home runs, power pitching and some incredible glove work too. It was a nailbiter too, as the White Sox worked around men on first and third with nobody out in the 8th inning to protect a one-run lead. In the end the South Siders were able to hold on for a 4-3 victory, giving them a sweep in the short series against the Cubs, and their first three-game win streak since April 9-13, when they won four in a row.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO