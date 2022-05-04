ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Do Hawks want Kane, Toews to be part of rebuild?

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Blackhawks are in the beginning stages of a longer-term rebuild, and one of the biggest storylines going into the offseason will surround the futures of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews as they prepare to enter the final year of their contracts. It's one thing to wonder whether the...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Ex-Bear Marshall on Fields: 'This dude is next level'

Former Chicago Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall knows talent when he sees it and believes his ex-team got the quarterback they've been searching years for. "This is a dude that can do it all," Marshall told ESPN's Max Kellerman on Friday's episode of This Just In. "This is the modern-day quarterback. He can make all the throws on the field. He can also make all the plays with his legs. This dude is next level. He has the flair, he has the moxie to get it done. I love the city of Chicago. The Chicago Bears have been waiting for a quarterback like this."
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kane, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox observations: Bats heat up in the sun in win

What a difference a day makes. After miserable weather kept crowds away, and bats cold, in the White Sox’ series opener against the Cubs, the lively Crosstown atmosphere was back in action on Wednesday. The play on the field lived up to the ambiance too. There was a bit of everything, including big time home runs, power pitching and some incredible glove work too. It was a nailbiter too, as the White Sox worked around men on first and third with nobody out in the 8th inning to protect a one-run lead. In the end the South Siders were able to hold on for a 4-3 victory, giving them a sweep in the short series against the Cubs, and their first three-game win streak since April 9-13, when they won four in a row.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy