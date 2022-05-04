ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Updated Increased Admission Prices at Burj Khalifa in Dubai

By Brian Cohen
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Threatened for years to have its title as the tallest building in the world taken by both the Dubai Creek Tower and the Kingdom Tower in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, Burj Khalifa still reigns supreme in 2022 — partly due to the current 2019 Novel Coronavirus pandemic, which contributed to halting...

thegate.boardingarea.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Liquor giant Bacardi sues American Airlines for 'losing or stealing' 400 cases of French cognac worth $65,000 that disappeared during a flight from Paris to LA

Bacardi is suing American Airlines over $65,000 worth of French cognac that disappeared during a flight from Paris to Los Angeles last year. According to the lawsuit, Bacardi gave American Airlines 24 pallets containing 1,680 cases to transport on a flight from Paris to Los Angeles International Airport. Six of...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
Daily Mail

Air France pilots made their Boeing 777 'go nuts' by accidentally pulling the controls in two different direction at the same time while attempting to land in New York, report finds

A Boeing 777 'went nuts' while landing in France earlier this month when the pilots pulled their controls in opposite directions at the same time, investigators have said. Air France flight AF011 from New York to Paris carrying 192 passengers and crew was around 1,000ft from the ground on its final approach to Charles de Gaulle airport when the pilots ran into trouble and had to abort the landing.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Dubai#The Dubai Mall#Dubai Creek#The United Arab Emirates
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Making Change to the Cruise Ship Buffet

Royal Caribbean is bringing back self service buffet on their cruise ships and at their private destinations in the Bahamas and the Caribbean. When Royal Caribbean resumed cruises this past summer, they made a slight modification to the Windjammer (buffet) on their cruise ships. Instead of passengers serving themselves, a crew member plated food for guests in buffet areas.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

A Major Cruise Line is Requiring a Booster Shot

The cruise industry is truly a global industry. Cruise ships such as those operated by Royal Caribbean sail all around the world, and therefore have to deal with different health and safety protocols around the world. That’s certainly been the case since cruise ships were cautiously allowed to reopen last...
TRAVEL
Interesting Engineering

The world’s first airport for flying cars opens in the UK

The world's first urban airport that will allow 'flying taxis' to take off and land in the busy areas of cities has opened up in the U.K., World Economic Forum (WEF) reported. While engineers and designers are working on vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft to make them feasible for rapid urban transport, the U.K.-based startup Urban-Air Port Ltd (UAP) is working to demonstrate that the infrastructure needed to make these urban aerial transport centers an operational reality is not as complicated as it may seem. Last year, we reported that an eVTOL maker was also getting involved in building these airports to solve the infrastructure hurdle.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
Place
Dubai
Country
Saudi Arabia
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

This Airline Just Launched New Summer Flights for as Low as $39

We get it if the mere phrase "summer flights" sends shivers down your spine. Revenge travel has sent fares soaring for the warmer months—on most airlines, that is. Budget-friendly carrier Avelo, which launched just last year out of Hollywood Burbank Airport in Los Angeles and has since expanded to the east coast, is adding new routes from Orlando International Airport that won't break the bank, Travel + Leisure reports.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Ryanair denies boarding to 15-year-old whose passport is valid for Spain flight

The Schoneville family from Motherwell made a very early start for their holiday flight to Tenerife on Monday morning, 2 May.Parents Lisa and Neil, Zak aged 15 and his sister Lily, 13, arrived at Glasgow Prestwick airport at 4am ahead of the 6.10am departure of flight FR653.They were first in the queue for Ryanair. But within minutes they were told they would not be flying.The airline claimed Zak’s passport had expired – even though it has five months to run.The travel document was issued in March 2017 and has an expiry date of 31 October 2022. It meets the...
WORLD
cruisehive.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Sailing on Its New Ship Due to Charter

Norwegian Cruise Line informed booked guests and travel partners today that the January 22, 2023 sailing of Norwegian Prima from Port Canaveral has been canceled, due to a full ship charter sailing on that date. Impacted guests will automatically be receiving full refunds, and additional compensation is also being given.
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

180K+
Followers
20K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy