Illinois offered Will Heldt out of Carmel, Indiana a scholarship on Friday. He is an edge rusher from the Class of 2023 and is one of the top recruits from his state. Heldt is listed as a 6-foot-5, 230 pound linebacker out of Carmel High School. He isn’t rated yet per the 247Sports Composite, but is listed as a 3-star recruit on 247Sports’ website. Purdue, Iowa, Northwestern, Indiana, and Minnesota have all offered him from the B1G. He is the 63rd-best edge rusher, and 14th-best player from Indiana in the Class of 2023.

CARMEL, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO