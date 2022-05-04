ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Republicans Back Bill to Keep VA Officials From Securing the Border if Title 42 Ended

By Kevin Derby
 4 days ago
Last week, Republicans in the Florida delegation threw their support behind U.S. Rep. Steve Womack’s, R-Ark., “Veterans First Act.”

The proposal, which Womack introduced last week, “will stop the White House from diverting resources from our veterans to manage their self-inflicted southern border crisis” and “specifically prohibits the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) from prioritizing the needs of illegal immigrants over our nation’s heroes as the Biden Administration expects a surge at the southern border following their efforts to rescind Trump-era immigration policy, Title 42.”

Womack weighed in on the proposal last week.

“First, the Biden administration floated compensating illegal immigrants with hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars. Now, they’re considering taking resources from our veterans to deal with a border surge of their own making,” said Womack. “It’s insanity. Our heroes shouldn’t carry the burden of President Biden’s failings. We won’t stand for having the care of those who have proudly worn America’s uniform redirected to deal with the consequences of the White House’s disastrous immigration policies.”

Womack has reeled in 30 co-sponsors including Florida Republican U.S. Reps. Gus Bilirakis, Kat Cammack, Brian Mast, Bill Posey, John Rutherford and Dan Webster.

“Our veterans and their families make the ultimate sacrifice to defend the freedoms we hold dear,” said Webster. “I am committed to holding the Biden administration accountable for their consideration of redirecting funds earned by our nation’s heroes to address their own gross policy failures. We must ensure that those who have already sacrificed so much for this country receive the care they were promised when they entered our nation’s service. We owe them a debt we can never repay.”

The bill was sent to the U.S. House Veterans Affairs Committee. So far, there is no companion measure over in the U.S. Senate. With Democrats controlling both chambers on Capitol Hill, the bill is not expected to pass.

Comments / 25

merry weathers
3d ago

You just gotta LOVE that headline...media is trying their hardest to make Republicans look bad..."Republicans proposed measure to ensure that VA funds are not diverted to support the southern border crisis" nah, can't use THAT - makes them sound like they are going something good.

Reply(4)
9
Vivianne Fernandez Perez
3d ago

it's not Florida's problem. We have other issues to worry about here. De Santis want to make his name known nation wide and doesn't put his energy into our state.

Reply(1)
6
SarasotaRoyal1
3d ago

Illegal aliens over veterans? The bill is expected to fail? 2022 elections can’t come too soon.

Reply
13
Related
Fox News

DeSantis warns Biden: If you caravan illegal migrants to Florida, we'll reroute them to Delaware

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday to break down Florida's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. RON DESANTIS: It affects everybody. The fentanyl that's coming across the border is affecting every state in this union. That's why the number one cause of death for 18 to 45 is now fentanyl overdoses. We have money in the state budget. I don't have it yet. I'm going to get it within the next few weeks. If Biden is caravanning people into Florida … I think what you're seeing there is these are people that are getting here on their own, which is harder to do if there's a big movement of them, then you can stop at the interstate, and then you can reroute. We want to reroute to Delaware. We think that that's appropriate to be able to do that. So that's what we're going to do.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

In the Senate race between Val Demings and Marco Rubio, the Florida Dem is doing her part to keep up cash-wise.

The race between Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Democratic challenger Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) is heating up — on the fundraising front in particular. Follow the money: Demings is behind Rubio according to her most recent FEC filings, with $20.7 million in total contributions and $8.1 million in cash on hand. In the lead is Rubio, with $24.3 million in total contributions and 10.5 million cash on hand.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Illegal Immigrants#The Biden Administration#Trump#The White House
Fatherly

So, It Turns Out That Florida Would Have to Pay Disney $1 Billion to Dissolve Special District

In the latest Florida saga related to Disney’s self-governing special district, the Reedy Creek Improvement District, bondholders released a statement hitting back at the Republican legislation aimed at dissolving the district. It turns out there is no legal standing for Governor Republican Ron DeSantis’s attempts – at least not without a whole lot of cash. Here’s what you need to know.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
