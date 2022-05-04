ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

First Alert Forecast - A break from the rain Wednesday, with some sun and mid 60s!

KWQC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Quad Cities chapter of the nonprofit is looking for new...

www.kwqc.com

KWQC

More rain, for some, Friday

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. Cloudy skies will continue this evening and tonight. Rain will likely come to an end by early evening, and we’ll stay rain-free through much of the night. Well after midnight. light rain will redevelop on...
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Rain ending this evening with some clearing

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. Friday evening the rain will be ending and eventually our skies will be clearing. After a cool Saturday start with temps in the low 40s we’ll finally start a warm-up! Things begin to turn, this...
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Tornadoes strike Texas, Oklahoma; more storms in forecast

SEMINOLE, Okla. (AP) — A storm system spawned several tornadoes that whipped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, causing damage to a school, a marijuana farm and other structures. There were no reports of serious injuries following the Wednesday night tornadoes, but the system caused flooding in parts of...
SEMINOLE, OK
KWQC

Freight House Outdoor Market opens for the season

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Lorrie Beeman of Freight House Farmer’s Market talks about the exciting launch of the 2022 Outdoor Market season. The weekend (and Wednesday) tradition returns at 8am on Saturday, May 7. The Quad Cities’ jewel is a vibrant market loaded with amazing food, local flowers and garden...
DAVENPORT, IA

