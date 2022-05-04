Skagit County hoping to soon start construction on Cook Road pedestrian crossing

Skagit County Public works Project Manager Joel Shroyer gives an update Tuesday on the Cook Road pedestrian crossing project. Screenshot

Skagit County is preparing to build a pedestrian crossing across Cook Road, to serve an increase in foot traffic to neighboring Janicki Fields.

Joel Shroyer, project manager with county Public Works, said the area lacks pedestrian crossings, making it difficult to access the sports fields and the newly-constructed Pat’s Playground.

The nearest pedestrian crossing is about a half-mile to the east.

“There’s no really safe way to cross Cook Road and there’s a lot of residential houses near there,” he said.

The project is expected to cost about $97,000. Skagit County and the city of Sedro-Woolley will split the cost evenly.

Shroyer said he hopes to build the crossing this summer, but the timeline is dependent on pending reviews from Sedro-Woolley, the Sedro-Woolley School District and the state.

He said Cook Road — with its 35 mph speed limit, center turn lane and one lane of traffic in each direction — needs more than just a crosswalk to ensure pedestrian safety.

“Marked crosswalks alone are insufficient, and other enhancements are required,” Shroyer said.

The proposed design includes a raised island in the center of the crossing, giving pedestrians a safe place to stand while also encouraging drivers to slow down.

“Studies show motorists tend to slow down when they pass through a crossing like this,” Shroyer said. “It gives the impression that the road is narrowing.”

Crews will also install flashing lights and signage, and Shroyer is in talks with Puget Sound Energy to add two street lights to existing power poles nearby.