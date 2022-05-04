ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Tim Ryan wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate

By The Associated Press
WTAP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP/WSAZ) - Tim Ryan has won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in...

www.wtap.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Primary Election#Democratic#U S Senate#Ap#Wsaz#The Associated Press
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WTAP

Disqualified W. Va. GOP candidate appeals residency ruling

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Elections officials in some West Virginia counties have been ordered to disregard votes for a state Senate candidate after a judge disqualified her from running. Andrea Garrett Kiessling filed to run in next Tuesday’s Republican primary. On Wednesday a Kanawha County judge ruled in a...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy