SF DA Chesa Boudin to address recall, crime live in primetime on KRON4

 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Facing a recall election next month , San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin will join KRON4 for a live primetime interview on Monday, May 9 at 9:30 p.m.

District Attorney Boudin will face questions on crime, criminal justice reform and the effort to remove him from office.

The interview will be conducted by KRON4 Political Anchor Catherine Heenan .

When and Where to Watch

  • Monday, May 9 at 9:30 p.m.
  • Live on KRON4, Streaming on KRON4.com or the KRONon App

How to Submit a Question

We’re giving viewers the opportunity to have their questions answered.

Submit a video of you asking your question by emailing it to KRON4Submit@KRON4.com.

Video Requirements :

  • Keep your question to 20 seconds
  • Start with your name and what city you live in

Tips on Shooting Your Video:

  • Turn your phone sideways (landscape mode) before you start recording (this will make the video more ‘TV’ friendly)
  • Make sure you are in a quiet place that is well lit (so we can hear and see you)
  • Double check that your head and shoulders are completely in view of the camera (we want to see your entire face)
  • Hold the camera at eye level (or if possible set it on a bookshelf to keep it steady)
  • Keep in mind you will be appearing on TV, so please make sure your clothes and background are appropriate

