SF DA Chesa Boudin to address recall, crime live in primetime on KRON4

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Facing a recall election next month , San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin will join KRON4 for a live primetime interview on Monday, May 9 at 9:30 p.m.

District Attorney Boudin will face questions on crime, criminal justice reform and the effort to remove him from office.

The interview will be conducted by KRON4 Political Anchor Catherine Heenan .

When and Where to Watch

Monday, May 9 at 9:30 p.m.

Live on KRON4, Streaming on KRON4.com or the KRONon App

How to Submit a Question

We’re giving viewers the opportunity to have their questions answered.

Submit a video of you asking your question by emailing it to KRON4Submit@KRON4.com.

Video Requirements :

Keep your question to 20 seconds

Start with your name and what city you live in

Tips on Shooting Your Video:

Turn your phone sideways (landscape mode) before you start recording (this will make the video more ‘TV’ friendly)

Make sure you are in a quiet place that is well lit (so we can hear and see you)

Double check that your head and shoulders are completely in view of the camera (we want to see your entire face)

Hold the camera at eye level (or if possible set it on a bookshelf to keep it steady)

Keep in mind you will be appearing on TV, so please make sure your clothes and background are appropriate

