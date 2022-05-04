ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

AWL reports taking over 30 cats from Trumbull County home

By Chelsea Simeon
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WF6d5_0fS7mvCj00

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County reported seizing over 30 kittens and cats from a Kinsman home on Saturday.

According to AWL, most of the cats were suffering from upper respiratory infections, with multiple kittens having their eyes completely matted shut.

The agency posted photos of the kittens on its Facebook pag e Tuesday.

AWL is now providing medical care and treatment for the cats. The agency is asking for donations to help in its efforts.

