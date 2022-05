FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Public Service Commission officially approved the sale of Kentucky Power from American Electric Power to Liberty Utilities, Inc. Thursday. After an announcement in October 2021, Liberty officially filed to purchase Kentucky Power and AEP Kentucky Transmission Company, LLC in January 2022 for more than $2.8 billion, including taking on more than $1.2 billion in debt. American Electric Power is set to net $1.4 billion in cash after taxes and fees, which company officials indicated to the KSPC they would re-invest in renewable energy in other subsidiaries.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO