CHELSEA (CBS) – The sign on the uncovered pile of construction debris reads “DANGER” cancer causing asbestos. The hazardous material was dumped by the state Department of Transportation and or their contractors right next to a public housing development in Chelsea. Roy Avellaneda is the City Council President in Chelsea. “They didn’t even bother to put a cover on it,” Avellaneda said. “There’s gonna be hell to pay.” The I-Team found the contaminated pile off of Route 1 north at the Route 16 exit. We went straight to Chelsea officials and community leaders who had no idea it was there. Rosanne Bongiovanni is...

CHELSEA, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO