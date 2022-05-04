ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Silverado Ranch Dog Park nears reopening after renovations

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PbMdq_0fS7mHL100

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Silverado Ranch Dog Park is nearing its reopening date, and a celebration is planned.

The dog park, part of Silverado Ranch Park at Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Gillespie Street in the south valley, is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, May 21. Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft invited residents to bring their dogs by to enjoy the renovated park.

Among the changes: fresh grass, picnic tables and shade structures, according to Commissioner Naft’s newsletter.

Food trucks with coffee and pastries will be on hand, along with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s K-9 team and local pet supply stores. The Animal Foundation will sponsor a dog adoption event at the park, according to the newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Pets & Animals
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Nevada State
Nevada Pets & Animals
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Government
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Joel Eisenberg

Plans to Permanently Close All-You-Can-Eat Buffets

As plans for both national chains buffets and iconic Las Vegas buffets are regularly revised, checking resources to determine updates becomes imperative. This article is free of bias and based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Today.com, Blog.Cheapism.com, Mashed.com, LasVegasHowTo.com, KTNV.com, Yelp.com, and Vegas.Eater.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Adoption#Food Truck#Pastries#Silverado Ranch Dog Park#The Animal Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WDBO

Rapid growth of New Mexico wildfire prompts new evacuation orders

SANTA FE, N.M. — (SANTA FE, N.M.) -- New mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in parts of New Mexico due to the rapid growth of a massive wildfire east of Santa Fe. Since merging into one blaze a week ago, the Calf Canyon and Hermit's Peak fires have burned 97,064 acres as of Saturday morning -- a growth of over 30,000 acres in 24 hours, according to updates from state fire officials.
SANTA FE, NM
Narcity USA

Venomous "Blue Dragons" Are Invading Texas Beaches & They Look Like Mini-Pokémons

Blue dragon-looking sea slugs have been washing up on Texas beaches this past week, and you may be wondering: what in the world is this? We're wondering the same thing. These little guys are actually a species of Nudibranch, or sea slug, formally known as Blue Glaucus. You can identify them by their electric blue markings, and angel wing-like fins that look like something out of a sci-fi film.
TEXAS STATE
8 News Now

8 News Now

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy