ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

SCOTUS leak will energize both parties, but casts pall over trust in High Court, locals say

By Robert Price
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pUiBX_0fS7lFXM00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We’ve all experienced the debate over abortion itself, with euphemisms like pro-life and pro-choice standing in for the two entrenched positions on the termination of pregnancy. But the debate Tuesday was not so much about abortion as it was about the leak of a Supreme Court draft decision on the issue — the ethics and possible impact of that leak.

Who benefits from the leak of the draft ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and how do we judge the breach from an ethical standpoint? First, who gains politically from Monday’s report from Politico that the nation’s highest court is poised to strike down the landmark 1973 decision and hand the abortion issue to individual states?

Theoretically, says Bakersfield attorney David Torres, a local Democratic Party activist, both parties. Democrats and Republicans alike will be energized and motivated to participate in the upcoming midterms, where Republicans are, by most accounts, likely to reclaim the majority in Congress.

“It’s going to mobilize Democrats to go out and vote, including women who may not be Democrats,” he said. “But interestingly I was also thinking the Republicans could also probably benefit. Ultimately I think it’s going to rile up voters on both sides.”

Tiffany Tsantsoulas, a philosophy professor and ethicist at CSU Bakersfield, looked at the leak from a different perspective: Is the unauthorized release of classified or privileged government documents ever justified? Might it be justified in this case?

“I think it’s hard to say whether the method is ethical or not,” she said. “We usually judge after the fact when we look at the consequences. What really concerns me more is the way in which this leak has brought to light  your fundamental rights or your liberties are at the whim of a very secretive, unelected body.”

Leak or no leak, it was business as usual Tuesday at the Bakersfield office of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, the women’s health services nonprofit. The local director declined comment but the national office said Planned Parenthood was already training clinicians to help accommodate those who come to California from other states where abortions have been banned or severely restricted.

One thing is clear: Both parties will use the draft ruling to point fingers and raise money. Already, on Tuesday morning, an email from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee claiming Republican Rep. David Valadao is “complicit in the crusade to end access to legal abortion.”

How will this leak affect the 2022 midterms? We’ll see in the next few hours, days and weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Newsom on pending Supreme Court abortion decision: It’s about controlling women

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday expressed outrage over the leaked U.S. Supreme Court abortion document, saying the court appears to be making a decision that would roll back constitutional rights. “This is about controlling women. We know that, historically, it has been,” Newsom said. “It’s guys that look like me that are disproportionately deciding […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

5 Senate races to watch amid Roe fallout

The issue has the opportunity to shake up several Senate races in particular, as Republicans look to flip the upper chamber after Democrats clinched the narrowest of majorities following two special Senate elections in Georgia in 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Valadao
Person
David Torres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#The Leak#Scotus#High Court#Democrats#Republicans#Csu Bakersfield
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KGET

Man arrested for Sunday morning shooting in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on Sunday morning in connection with an Oildale shooting.  KCSO got a call at approximately 7:42 a.m. reporting multiple people in possession of a firearm. When deputies arrived at the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue in Oildale, they found one suspect in possession […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy