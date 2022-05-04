A Year Later, Oneida Casino Shooting Survivor Tells His Story
By Rob Sussman
94.3 Jack FM
4 days ago
MASSACHUSETTS (WTAQ) — It’s been a year now since Dan Mulligan’s life abruptly changed. The former cook at Duck Creek Kitchen and Bar at the Oneida Casino complex was one of the three men shot by 62-year-old Bruce Pofahl–a former coworker who walked into the casino that May 1st with a...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Casey White and Vicky White(Photos: US Marshals) The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) has released new information about Alabama fugitives Casey White and Vicky White. Casey White escaped from the Lauderdale County Jail on April 29, 2022, assisted by a correctional officer named Vicky White.
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
A 60-year-old man who has been charged in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol has been identified as the son of a fames American artist. Vincent Gillespie, who has been in a legal battle against his stepmother to gain control of paintings by his father, Gregory Gillespie, was arrested in February on charges relating to the Capitol riot.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BOSTON, Mass. — Two Boston Police Officers were transported to the hospital after a crash involving a bicyclist on Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard shortly before 11:00 p.m. A man on a bicycle, later identified as 39-year-old Jason Souza of...
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
STOUGHTON (CBS) — The girlfriend of a Boston Police Officer who was hit and killed during a storm storm earlier this year appeared in court Friday. Karen Read is accused of running over John O’Keefe and leaving him.
She has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide, and leaving the scene of the crash.
Police said Read hit O’Keefe while leaving a party. His body was found in a snowbank the next morning.
During Friday’s probable cause hearing, Read’s defense attorney said prosecutors aren’t sharing most of their evidence. He is trying to get cell phone data from Google, which he says could who else was in the area the night O’Keefe died.
The judge granted some of the defense’s requests and took others under advisement.
The prosecution said a grand jury is hearing the case right now.
Read has been out of jail since February after posting $50,000 bail.
Multiple police departments took part in a major drug bust in both the city of Lynn and the town of Salem on Wednesday. An innocent pit bull was also an unwitting participant in the shutdown drug operation. Multiple police departments took part... According to a post on the Massachusetts State...
A Mansfield woman accused of backing her car into her boyfriend, a Boston police officer who was found hours later in a snowdrift by the side of the road, will appear in court on Friday. , 41, is believed to have hit John O’Keefe after the pair left a Canton...
Sheffield, MA (WRGB) — In western Massachusetts, police and FBI agents were conducting a search along the Housatonic River in Sheffield on Thursday. A spokesperson with the FBI tells CBS6 it’s connected to an ongoing investigation and that they’re looking for specific evidence. She adds that there is no threat to public safety.
SALEM, Mass. — Two people are dead following a crash in Salem Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:28 p.m., according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office. Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller tells Boston 25 a car went the wrong way down Highland Avenue, hitting four other...
A woman sentenced to life in prison for murdering a man she didn't know in the parking lot of a Dartmouth bar in April 1990 is being released on parole for the second time, after an April 27 decision from the state parole board. Debra Skarpos pleaded guilty in 1992...
