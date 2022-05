Charles Oliveira will be fighting to become the No. 1 contender on Saturday night. Oliveira became the first champion in UFC history to lose his belt on the scale on Friday after he weighed in at 155.5 pounds at UFC 274’s official weigh-ins, .5 pounds over the lightweight limit for a championship bout. Following Oliveira’s unprecedented weigh-in miss, the UFC issued a statement explaining the next steps for its now former titleholder.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO