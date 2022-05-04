ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monongalia, Preston by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-03 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southwestern Pennsylvania...and northern and northeastern West...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Fire Warning issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 14:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Be prepared to evacuate quickly and follow all safety instructions from local emergency management officials. Do not drive into smoke. Target Area: Cimarron The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Warning at the request of the Cimarron County Emergency Management for southeastern Cimarron County. * AT 549 PM CDT, a dangerous wildfire was located 6 miles west of Griggs, or 17 miles southeast of Boise City, moving rapidly to the north northeast. $$ Ward
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Broward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:06:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broward THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN CENTRAL BROWARD COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 800 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, State Highway 14 between Newport and Oil Trough and State Highway 122 to Newark affected. Possible structural flooding along State Highway 14 in Independence County. Bateman Levee patrolling begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.0 feet just after midnight tonight (early Sunday morning). It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.2 Sat 9 AM 26.8 24.5 21.7 27.0 1 AM 5/08
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 02:37:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rlx. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 245 AM EDT. Target Area: Harrison The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in West Virginia West Fork River Near Clarksburg affecting Harrison County. For the West Fork River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...West Fork River Near Clarksburg. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water starts to enter some homes along the low sections near the river. Libery Avenue starts to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 14.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM EDT Saturday was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.3 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.3 feet on 06/05/2008. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Grant, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ for west central Nebraska. Target Area: Arthur; Grant; McPherson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Arthur, southeastern Grant, southern Hooker and northwestern McPherson Counties through 730 PM CDT/630 PM MDT/ At 654 PM CDT/554 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 16 miles southwest of Mullen to Arthur. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Arthur, Haythorn Lake, Bucktail Lake, Sand Beach Lake, Highway 97 crossing the Dismal River, Lena, Three Mile Lake, Flatts, Big Lamunyon Flats, Bucktail, East Cody Lake and Calora. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 117 and 125. Highway 92 between mile markers 165 and 184. Highway 97 between mile markers 48 and 55. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 17:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised today and Monday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Yuma RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 252 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 252 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma. * Winds...For today, south to southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. On Monday, southwest at 20 to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Extreme and unpredictable fire behavior. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control.
YUMA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lenoir, Northern Craven, Pitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 18:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lenoir; Northern Craven; Pitt A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Greene, northeastern Lenoir, northwestern Craven and southeastern Pitt Counties through 730 PM EDT At 645 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Grifton, or 7 miles south of Ayden, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Grifton, Calico, Fort Barnwell, Graingers and Gardnerville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Ohio, including the following county, Washington. * WHEN...Until 100 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of the Little Muskingum River and it`s tributaries is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 703 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated that the Little Muskingum River and it`s tributaries were flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Washington County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Sunday and Monday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Greeley FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 041 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 041 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley. * Winds...For today, south to southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. On Monday, southwest at 20 to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Extreme and unpredictable fire behavior. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Darlington, Dillon, Marlboro by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 18:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Darlington; Dillon; Marlboro A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Dillon, northeastern Darlington and central Marlboro Counties through 745 PM EDT At 707 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Cheraw State Park, or 9 miles southwest of Bennettsville, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bennettsville, Bingham, Mechanicsville, Mont Clare, Brownsville, Dunbar, Society Hill and Blenheim. This includes Interstate 95 in South Carolina between mile markers 167 and 168. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Kent COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Kent. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/03 AM 7.9 2.2 3.4 Moderate 08/04 PM 6.8 1.1 3.3 Minor 09/04 AM 7.4 1.7 3.0 Minor 09/05 PM 6.7 1.0 3.0 Minor 10/05 AM 7.0 1.3 2.6 Minor
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 18:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 12:18:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 700 AM EDT. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in West Virginia Opequon Creek near Martinsburg affecting Jefferson and Berkeley Counties. For the Opequon Creek...including Martinsburg...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Opequon Creek near Martinsburg. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Floodwaters begin to cover Douglas Grove Road (County Road 9/16) east of Martinsburg. A portion of Bowers Road is also flooded. Low lying areas near the creek begin to flood. Water also begins to cover the stream access point at the Van Metre Ford Pedestrian Bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:31 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 10.1 feet, or 0.1 feet above flood stage. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:31 PM EDT Saturday was 10.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.5 feet on 02/23/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood River Name Fld Observed Sun Sun Sun Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2AM 8AM 2PM Stg Time Date Opequon Creek Martinsburg 10.0 10.1 Sat 5 pm 10.5 9.8 8.7 10.5 2am Sun
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hendry, Inland Broward County, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Collier, southeastern Hendry and Northwest Broward Counties through 745 PM EDT At 705 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Big Cypress Seminole Reservation, or 24 miles east of Ave Maria, moving east at 20 to 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Miccosukee Indian Reservation, Big Cypress Seminole Reservation, Miccosukee Service Plaza and Big Cypress National Preserve. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Kittson, Norman, West Marshall, West Polk, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Kittson; Norman; West Marshall; West Polk; Wilkin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alexander; Alleghany; Ashe; Avery; Buncombe; Burke; Cabarrus; Caldwell; Catawba; Cherokee; Clay; Cleveland; Davie; Gaston; Graham; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Jackson; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; Polk; Rowan; Rutherford; Surry; Swain; Transylvania; Union; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin; Yancey TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDER ALLEGHANY ASHE AVERY BUNCOMBE BURKE CABARRUS CALDWELL CATAWBA CHEROKEE CLAY CLEVELAND DAVIE GASTON GRAHAM HAYWOOD HENDERSON IREDELL JACKSON LINCOLN MACON MADISON MCDOWELL MECKLENBURG MITCHELL POLK ROWAN RUTHERFORD SURRY SWAIN TRANSYLVANIA UNION WATAUGA WILKES YADKIN YANCEY
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Eastern Cherry, Keya Paha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Nebraska. Target Area: Brown; Eastern Cherry; Keya Paha Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Cherry, northwestern Brown and western Keya Paha Counties through 730 PM CDT At 624 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Littleburg to near Valentine National Wildlife Refuge. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Springview, Johnstown, Norden, Valentine National Wildlife Refuge, Wood Lake, Smith Falls State Park, Bobcat State Wildlife Management Area, Antelope Peak, Meadville, North River Trail, Sparks and Big Alkali Lake State Wildlife Management Area. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 213 and 225. Highway 20 between mile markers 200 and 238. Highway 83 between mile markers 187 and 207. Highway 12 near mile marker 3, and between mile markers 8 and 59. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, NE

