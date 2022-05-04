Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monongalia, Preston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ for west central Nebraska. Target Area: Arthur; Grant; McPherson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Arthur, southeastern Grant, southern Hooker and northwestern McPherson Counties through 730 PM CDT/630 PM MDT/ At 654 PM CDT/554 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 16 miles southwest of Mullen to Arthur. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Arthur, Haythorn Lake, Bucktail Lake, Sand Beach Lake, Highway 97 crossing the Dismal River, Lena, Three Mile Lake, Flatts, Big Lamunyon Flats, Bucktail, East Cody Lake and Calora. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 117 and 125. Highway 92 between mile markers 165 and 184. Highway 97 between mile markers 48 and 55. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
