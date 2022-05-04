ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Greene by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-03 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southwestern Pennsylvania...and northern and northeastern West...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CHERRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM CDT/530 PM MDT/ The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ for north central Nebraska.
CHERRY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Fire Warning issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 14:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Be prepared to evacuate quickly and follow all safety instructions from local emergency management officials. Do not drive into smoke. Target Area: Cimarron The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Warning at the request of the Cimarron County Emergency Management for southeastern Cimarron County. * AT 549 PM CDT, a dangerous wildfire was located 6 miles west of Griggs, or 17 miles southeast of Boise City, moving rapidly to the north northeast. $$ Ward
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Grant, Hooker, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ for west central Nebraska. Target Area: Arthur; Grant; Hooker; McPherson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Arthur, southeastern Grant, southern Hooker and northwestern McPherson Counties through 730 PM CDT/630 PM MDT/ At 654 PM CDT/554 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 16 miles southwest of Mullen to Arthur. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Arthur, Haythorn Lake, Bucktail Lake, Sand Beach Lake, Highway 97 crossing the Dismal River, Lena, Three Mile Lake, Flatts, Big Lamunyon Flats, Bucktail, East Cody Lake and Calora. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 117 and 125. Highway 92 between mile markers 165 and 184. Highway 97 between mile markers 48 and 55. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granville Township, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Greensboro, PA
County
Greene County, PA
City
Point Marion, PA
City
Westover, PA
County
Fayette County, PA
State
West Virginia State
City
Brookhaven, PA
City
Morgantown, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, State Highway 14 between Newport and Oil Trough and State Highway 122 to Newark affected. Possible structural flooding along State Highway 14 in Independence County. Bateman Levee patrolling begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.0 feet just after midnight tonight (early Sunday morning). It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.2 Sat 9 AM 26.8 24.5 21.7 27.0 1 AM 5/08
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Severe Weather#Thunderstorm
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 02:37:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rlx. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 245 AM EDT. Target Area: Harrison The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in West Virginia West Fork River Near Clarksburg affecting Harrison County. For the West Fork River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...West Fork River Near Clarksburg. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water starts to enter some homes along the low sections near the river. Libery Avenue starts to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 14.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM EDT Saturday was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.3 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.3 feet on 06/05/2008. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Ohio, including the following county, Washington. * WHEN...Until 100 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of the Little Muskingum River and it`s tributaries is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 703 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated that the Little Muskingum River and it`s tributaries were flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Washington County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Indiana, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 15:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 17:25:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Indiana; Jefferson FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Warning will expire at 8 PM EDT this evening for a portion of west central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Indiana and Jefferson PA. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Outdoor burning is not advised on Sunday and Monday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Greeley FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 041 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 041 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley. * Winds...On Sunday, south southeast to southwest at 20 to 30 mph. On Monday, southwest at 20 to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Extreme and unpredictable fire behavior. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lenoir, Northern Craven, Pitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 18:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lenoir; Northern Craven; Pitt A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Greene, northeastern Lenoir, northwestern Craven and southeastern Pitt Counties through 730 PM EDT At 645 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Grifton, or 7 miles south of Ayden, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Grifton, Calico, Fort Barnwell, Graingers and Gardnerville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 19:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 10:48:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rlx. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 715 AM EDT. Target Area: Calhoun; Gilmer The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in West Virginia Little Kanawha River At Glenville affecting Gilmer and Calhoun Counties. For the Little Kanawha River...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Kanawha River At Glenville. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Water reaches the hotel foundation on South Court Street next to the old bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 26.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM EDT Saturday was 26.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to slowly fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 26.7 feet on 08/09/1958. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Collier County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Collier County. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Blair, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 18:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 09:36:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Sunday morning. Target Area: Blair; Huntingdon Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Frankstown Branch Of The Juniata At Williamsburg affecting Huntingdon and Blair Counties. For the Frankstown Branch Juniata River...including Williamsburg Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Frankstown Branch Of The Juniata At Williamsburg. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The right, or south bank overflows. The Road near the river upstream of Williamsburg is inundated. A few homes experience basement flooding. At 13.0 feet, Sections of route 866 from Williamsburg to Ganister are covered by flood waters. At 15.0 feet, Many homes on the right, or south bank will be affected by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 13.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:30 PM EDT Saturday was 13.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alexander; Alleghany; Ashe; Avery; Buncombe; Burke; Cabarrus; Caldwell; Catawba; Cherokee; Clay; Cleveland; Davie; Gaston; Graham; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Jackson; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; Polk; Rowan; Rutherford; Surry; Swain; Transylvania; Union; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin; Yancey TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDER ALLEGHANY ASHE AVERY BUNCOMBE BURKE CABARRUS CALDWELL CATAWBA CHEROKEE CLAY CLEVELAND DAVIE GASTON GRAHAM HAYWOOD HENDERSON IREDELL JACKSON LINCOLN MACON MADISON MCDOWELL MECKLENBURG MITCHELL POLK ROWAN RUTHERFORD SURRY SWAIN TRANSYLVANIA UNION WATAUGA WILKES YADKIN YANCEY
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Darlington, Dillon, Marlboro by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 18:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Darlington; Dillon; Marlboro A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Dillon, northeastern Darlington and central Marlboro Counties through 745 PM EDT At 707 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Cheraw State Park, or 9 miles southwest of Bennettsville, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bennettsville, Bingham, Mechanicsville, Mont Clare, Brownsville, Dunbar, Society Hill and Blenheim. This includes Interstate 95 in South Carolina between mile markers 167 and 168. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bottineau, McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CENTRAL BOTTINEAU AND NORTHWESTERN MCHENRY COUNTIES THROUGH 645 PM CDT At 609 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles north of Souris to 11 miles west of Bottineau to near Upham. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Souris around 620 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Lake Metigoshe State Park and Bottineau. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Ocean; Southeastern Burlington COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Coastal Ocean, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Cape May, Southeastern Burlington, Atlantic and Ocean. In Delaware, Delaware Beaches and Inland Sussex. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/02 AM 7.5 2.8 3.4 Moderate 08/03 PM 6.6 2.0 3.4 Minor 09/03 AM 7.0 2.3 3.0 Moderate 09/04 PM 6.3 1.7 2.9 Minor 10/04 AM 6.4 1.8 2.4 Minor 10/05 PM 5.7 1.0 2.1 None Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/01 AM 7.1 2.5 3.2 Moderate 08/02 PM 5.9 1.3 3.0 None 09/02 AM 6.4 1.8 2.6 Minor 09/03 PM 5.6 1.0 2.5 None 10/03 AM 5.9 1.3 2.1 None 10/04 PM 5.2 0.6 1.8 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/02 AM 6.5 2.5 2.8 Moderate 08/02 PM 5.6 1.6 2.8 Minor 09/02 AM 6.1 2.1 2.5 Minor 09/03 PM 5.2 1.2 2.3 None 10/03 AM 5.5 1.5 1.9 Minor 10/04 PM 4.8 0.8 1.6 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/02 AM 7.4 2.3 3.1 Moderate 08/03 PM 6.3 1.2 3.0 Minor 09/02 AM 6.9 1.8 2.7 Minor 09/04 PM 6.0 0.9 2.6 None 10/03 AM 6.5 1.4 2.3 Minor 10/04 PM 5.7 0.6 2.0 None Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.0 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/01 AM 4.6 2.1 2.4 Moderate 08/02 PM 4.0 1.5 2.3 Minor 09/02 AM 4.2 1.7 2.0 Minor 09/03 PM 3.7 1.2 1.9 Minor 10/03 AM 3.7 1.2 1.6 Minor 10/04 PM 3.2 0.7 1.2 None
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy