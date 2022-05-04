ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Severe Weather Statement issued for Monongalia by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-03 18:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southwestern Pennsylvania...and northern and northeastern...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hendry, Inland Broward County, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Collier, southeastern Hendry and Northwest Broward Counties through 745 PM EDT At 705 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Big Cypress Seminole Reservation, or 24 miles east of Ave Maria, moving east at 20 to 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Miccosukee Indian Reservation, Big Cypress Seminole Reservation, Miccosukee Service Plaza and Big Cypress National Preserve. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Fire Warning issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 14:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Be prepared to evacuate quickly and follow all safety instructions from local emergency management officials. Do not drive into smoke. Target Area: Cimarron The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Warning at the request of the Cimarron County Emergency Management for southeastern Cimarron County. * AT 549 PM CDT, a dangerous wildfire was located 6 miles west of Griggs, or 17 miles southeast of Boise City, moving rapidly to the north northeast. $$ Ward
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Sunday and Monday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Greeley FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 041 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 041 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley. * Winds...For today, south to southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. On Monday, southwest at 20 to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Extreme and unpredictable fire behavior. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley, Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-08 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley; Chukchi Sea Coast; Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills; Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys; Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys; Lower Yukon Valley; Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula; Southern Seward Peninsula Coast; St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast; Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys; Upper Kuskokwim Valley; Yukon Delta Wintery Weather Expected Through Monday A series of weather fronts will move into the West Coast and Western Interior through the rest of the weekend and into Monday, bringing cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and snow. The first front has already moved into the West Coast as of this afternoon, bringing light snow and gusty south-southwest winds to the area. A much stronger system will move into the West Coast late tonight into Sunday morning, bringing accumulating snowfall, and south- southwest winds gusting up to 40 mph. This system will push into the Western Interior by Sunday afternoon, with south winds gusting to 30 mph. Snow will taper off across the area on Monday. In general, low elevations can expect up to 1-3 inches of snow, with up to 3-5 inches possible over the higher terrain. For the latest forecast, go to www.weather.gov/afg
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 02:37:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rlx. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 245 AM EDT. Target Area: Harrison The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in West Virginia West Fork River Near Clarksburg affecting Harrison County. For the West Fork River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...West Fork River Near Clarksburg. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water starts to enter some homes along the low sections near the river. Libery Avenue starts to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 14.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM EDT Saturday was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.3 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.3 feet on 06/05/2008. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Ohio, including the following county, Washington. * WHEN...Until 100 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of the Little Muskingum River and it`s tributaries is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 703 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated that the Little Muskingum River and it`s tributaries were flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Washington County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Evacuation Immediate issued for Burnett by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 17:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:00:00 CDT Target Area: Burnett EVACUATION ORDER FOR WEBB LAKE WILDFIRE NO LONGER NEEDED The following message is transmitted at the request of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. An incident commander on the fire said that the fire has been contained and the evacuation order is no longer necessary.
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised through Monday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 253 AND 254 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 253 AND 254 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. * Winds...For today, south to southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. On Sunday, south southeast to southwest at 20 to 30 mph. On Monday, southwest at 20 to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Extreme and unpredictable fire behavior. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 17:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised today and Monday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Yuma RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 252 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 252 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma. * Winds...For today, south to southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. On Monday, southwest at 20 to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Extreme and unpredictable fire behavior. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control.
YUMA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 19:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 10:48:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rlx. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 715 AM EDT. Target Area: Calhoun; Gilmer The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in West Virginia Little Kanawha River At Glenville affecting Gilmer and Calhoun Counties. For the Little Kanawha River...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Kanawha River At Glenville. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Water reaches the hotel foundation on South Court Street next to the old bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 26.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM EDT Saturday was 26.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to slowly fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 26.7 feet on 08/09/1958. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Indiana, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 15:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 17:25:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Indiana; Jefferson FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Warning will expire at 8 PM EDT this evening for a portion of west central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Indiana and Jefferson PA. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Blair, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 18:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 09:36:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Sunday morning. Target Area: Blair; Huntingdon Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Frankstown Branch Of The Juniata At Williamsburg affecting Huntingdon and Blair Counties. For the Frankstown Branch Juniata River...including Williamsburg Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Frankstown Branch Of The Juniata At Williamsburg. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The right, or south bank overflows. The Road near the river upstream of Williamsburg is inundated. A few homes experience basement flooding. At 13.0 feet, Sections of route 866 from Williamsburg to Ganister are covered by flood waters. At 15.0 feet, Many homes on the right, or south bank will be affected by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 13.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:30 PM EDT Saturday was 13.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Kittson, Norman, West Marshall, West Polk, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Kittson; Norman; West Marshall; West Polk; Wilkin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
CLAY COUNTY, MN

