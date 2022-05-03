ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Firefighters, police rescue Oklahoma woman trapped by rushing water

By Lauren Daniels/KFOR, Nexstar Media Wire
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EQ9dz_0fS7k8Y900

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Quickly rising and quickly rushing waters left an Oklahoma City woman in a dangerous situation Monday morning.

“You know, Oklahoma,” said Capt. Scott Douglas, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department. “The rains, they came so quick and rose real fast.”

Firefighters say the woman actually called 911 herself, pleading for help as she was stuck near a tunnel.

A 30% chance of rain doesn’t mean what you think

“Notifying us, the water’s rising quickly, ‘I feel like I’m about to be swept away,'” Douglas said.

Police were first on the scene near N.W. 39th and Youngs , right off I-44.

“They threw her a life jacket, they also threw her a life line, so they tied her off quickly,” said Douglas.

A careful team effort of Oklahoma City police officers, firefighters and dive teams followed.

“They trained for this every day and this was an opportunity to show what they do,” Douglas said.

Finally, as they lifted her to dry land, there was a sigh of relief.

‘A tragic, tragic accident’: 3 University of Oklahoma meteorology students killed in crash with semi-truck

First responders say they’re not sure how or why the woman got in this situation but say areas like this are not a place of shelter in storms.

“A lot of people do underestimate that just a little bit of water has so much power,” said Douglas. “It’s easy to underestimate. That’s why these are very, very dangerous. People want to seek shelter, but just even a foot or two of water, you can get swept away very quickly.”

The woman was treated at the scene and is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Man caught hiding under blanket to avoid police

BELFAST, Maine — A man who was recently arrested in Belfast, Maine may want to practice his hide-and-seek skills. Police responded to the Admiral Ocean Inn on Saturday night to remove an allegedly drunk man, identified as Philip Dulude, from the property. A Belfast officer returned to the hotel a few hours later to check […]
BELFAST, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Accidents
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Rescue#City Police#Firefighters#Traffic Accident#Kfor#University Of Oklahoma
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
KTSM

Woman arrested after breaking into home, assaulting resident

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers arrest a woman after she smashes through a window and assaults a resident. Police say the incident happened on Thursday, May 5, along the 2100 block of Wedgewood in East El Paso. Officers were sent to a residence there on a call of an […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy