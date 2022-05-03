Is there a new wave of Covid-19 in California to be worried about?

John Ziegler, a talk show host and Mediaite columnist, joins the Mark Reardon Show to discuss Covid-19 cases starting to creep up again in California.

“On February 13, the United States of America was averaging 2,400 Covid deaths per day, 2,400! After three months of normalcy, full of March Madness, NBA playoffs, Major league Baseball, the Masters, everything's back to normal. No masks in most schools we're as normal as we have been in two years. By far. We are now averaging 10% of those deaths,” Ziegler commented on the current Covid standings.

He continued with, “the reason for that is not because of any mitigations or even vaccinations. It's because the virus is no longer as potent. People have gotten immunity. And frankly the only people dying at this point are very unhealthy and very old people. Otherwise we would be hearing about it in the news media constantly.”

