Alabama State

Alabama reactions to possible overturn of Roe v. Wade

By Emily Moessner
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — On Monday, a leaked draft opinion obtained by Politico, was made public, indicating the Supreme Court plans to strike down Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion case that set precedent on abortion rights for almost 50 years.

News 19 dug into what the overturn of Roe v. Wade could mean for people in Alabama. Currently abortion is still legal. Although, it is only performed at three clinics across the state.

Only one of those clinics is in North Alabama. News 19 reached out to the Alabama Women’s Center, or the Alabama Center for Reproductive Alternatives as it prefers to be called.

Spokesperson and Owner Dalton Johnson said he was “shocked” to hear about the situation. He said, they knew it was a “possibility,” but seeing the leaked document was “just unbelievable.”

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, it is likely abortions will be halted immediately. Alabama has a “pre-Roe abortion ban ” in place.

In 2019, Governor Kay Ivey signed the Human Life Protection Act (HLPA). The bill does not allow abortion in any cases, including rape or incest.

News 19 spoke with the sponsor of the Human Life Protection Act, Alabama Representative Terri Collins, of Decatur about the leaked draft.

Rep. Collins said, “if you were wanting this decision to be back in the state’s hands, so that Alabama can have their own law, Georgia can have their own law, California can have their own law, then I think it’s a very positive sign.”

“My reaction that the Supreme Court was hearing a bill so similar to what Alabama had passed in 2019 was optimistic, and to hear that they’ve had a leak has been very disappointing,” Rep. Collins said.

Rep. Collins spoke about the potential of overturning Roe v. Wade, saying, “I am very hopeful that this will be the final decision, what this decision will do is put this decision back in the state’s hands.”

